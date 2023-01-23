Confirmed: The Original Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Is Returning For Upcoming Sequel Set In Ghana

PHOTO: UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Almost five years after the success of the first film, it has been confirmed that the star-studded cast of Girls Trip will be reuniting for a sequel in a brand new location.

Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish will be all reprising their roles from the original, and the next film possibly will take place in Africa.

According to Variety, Girls Trip co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver said during the Sundance Film Festival that “it’s officially happening. I can say that,” in regards to the sequel. “No one else knows this and Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

Photo: Universal Pictures

The first film tells the story of a group of friends traveling to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, and during Oliver’s conversation while promoting the second season of her Prime Video series Harlem at Sundance, she hinted that in the next film the four women might be going to Afrochella, Accra’s widely popular music festival.

2017’s Girls Trip – directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Packer – was a massive success at the box office as it earned $140 million worldwide on just a $19 million production budget; in the United States alone the film earned over $100 million and was the first film of that year to reach that milestone.