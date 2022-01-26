Stars of Vh1’s hit reality shows will go on a unique, introspective journey this Black History Month on a new special.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy will give reality stars from both Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew the opportunity to delve deeper into their heritage and lineage, with a little help from DNA testing and analysis

Hosted by True Life: Crime host Dometi Pongo, this thought-provoking 2-part special will examine the harsh lasting effects of chattel slavery and challenge stereotypical views of Black culture while celebrating Africa’s rich history. From our music and craftsmanship to our style, dance, and food, the reality veterans will learn how where we came from has influenced and impacted who we are today.



Lineage to Legacy unites Love & Hip Hop’s fan favorites, Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd, Momma Dee, and Black Ink tattoo artists Caesar, Katt Tatt, and Chrissy with DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com, as they take the only DNA test designed to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin.

Take a look at the trailer below:

African Ancestry is the world leader in tracing maternal and paternal lineages of African descent. Founded in 2003 by Dr. Rick Kittles and Dr. Gina Paige, the service has helped over 750,000 people reconnect with their roots and discover unknown parts of their heritage.

With the industry’s largest and most comprehensive database of over 30,000 indigenous African DNA samples, African Ancestry is able to determine specific countries and ethnic groups of origin with an unrivaled level of detail, accuracy, and confidence.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy premieres on February 7, with its second episode airing the following week on February 14.