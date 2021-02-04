Black History Month Specials Airing This February

Networks and streaming services are celebrating Black culture with original educational and entertainment content throughout Black History Month.

Politicians, producers, podcasters, authors, singers, rappers, athletes, artists, and cultural commentators have signed on to appear in a variety of documentaries, concerts, special reports, and human interest features across various channels and digital platforms all month long.

Some, including the late Chadwick Boseman, Common, Robin Roberts, Grant Hill, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Dwayne Wade and 9th wonder are bringing their unique voices to this month’s offerings from behind the camera by producing, writing, and narrating some of what audiences will be taking in. They will explore diverse topics including the Black spiritual tradition, the ‘adultification’ of Black children, the restrictions of traveling while Black, systemic racism in the sports world, lack of diversity in corporate spaces, and the devastating effects of gun violence on the Black community.

See some of the Black History Month specials airing this month below.