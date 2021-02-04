Black History Month Specials Airing This February

Networks and streaming services are celebrating Black culture with original educational and entertainment content throughout Black History Month.
Politicians, producers, podcasters, authors, singers, rappers, athletes, artists, and cultural commentators have signed on to appear in a variety of documentaries, concerts, special reports, and human interest features across various channels and digital platforms all month long.
Some, including the late Chadwick Boseman, Common, Robin Roberts, Grant Hill, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Dwayne Wade and 9th wonder are bringing their unique voices to this month’s offerings from behind the camera by producing, writing, and narrating some of what audiences will be taking in. They will explore diverse topics including the Black spiritual tradition, the ‘adultification’ of Black children, the restrictions of traveling while Black, systemic racism in the sports world, lack of diversity in corporate spaces, and the devastating effects of gun violence on the Black community.
See some of the Black History Month specials airing this month below.
01
Black Renaissance
YouTube will premiere Black Renaissance, on Friday, February 26. The special will feature appearances from President Obama and Michelle Obama, writer Jason Reynolds, Killer Mike, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Jemele Hill, artist Shantell Martin and a number of other special guests.
02
Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage
Robert Roberts is bringing Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage to the History channel. The journalist is executive producing and narrating a one-hour documentary about the background, and lasting impact of the nation’s first Black military pilots. It premieres Wednesday, February 10 at 8PM EST.
03
All Hands: Race Toward Inclusion
Cheddar will explore race and social justice through the lenses of business, politics, and education in their special All Hands: Race Toward Inclusion with the help of ColorComm founder Lauren Wesley Wilson, Manhattan Venture Partners’ Rashaun Williams, and Howard University’s Anthony Jones.
04
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song
This four-part series examines the role of the American Black church as the political epicenter and spiritual refuge of the community over its 400-year history. It will premiere on February 16.
05
iHeartRadio’s Living Black!
This visual and audio special will feature performances from Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko, Kirk Franklin and other artists interspersed with tributes to Black artists. It is scheduled to air simultaneously on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages as well as their hip-hop, gospel and R&B radio stations on Saturday, February 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.
06
Breaking Ground: A Story of HBCU Football & The NFL
HBCU sports culture is explored through first-person interviews with some of their most notable alumni athletes: Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, Mel Blount and Marquette King. The late Chadwick Boseman will narrate the stories of the institutions that not only launch careers but uphold legacies on February 8 at 9:00 PM EST.
Getty
07
A Most Beautiful Thing
NBA superstars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade come together with legendary Hip-Hop producer 9th Wonder and Olympic rower and celebrated filmmaker Mary Mazzio to help tell the story of the first high school rowing team from a Black community in the country. Consisting of young men from the Southside of Chicago (some who came from different gang sets located in warring neighborhoods) these athletes connected with one another to row their boats in the direction of something bigger. Listen to Common narrate this moving documentary on Peacock now.
08
How It Feels To Be Free
Alicia Keys and the award-winning filmmaker behind The Killing of Breonna Taylor, Yoruba Richen, created How It Feels To Be Free, a documentary spotlighting the lives and careers of six groundbreaking Black women available on PBS. The film is an adaptation of the book How It Feels To Be Free: Black Women Entertainers and the Civil Rights Movement by Ruth Feldstein. The willingness and lasting impact of Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and Pam Grier to support civil rights before it was popular is revisited.
09
Freedia Got A Gun
New Orleans Bounce legend Big Freedia explores how the connection between toxic masculinity and gun violence devastates the Black community and reveals how it tore her own family apart. Watch it now on Peacock.
10
The Sit-in: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show
The actions leading up to and following the moment white America tuned into The Tonight Show and were surprised by Harry’s Belafonte Black excellence are revisited. Featuring archival footage of Dr. Martin Luth King, Aretha Franklin, Robert F. Kennedy, and others, this documentary recalls how for one week in 1968, The Tonight Show went from after dinner fluff to a powerful political weapon. Watch it on Peacock.
Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage
11
Your Attention Please
Hulu is celebrating Black History Month by presenting its first virtual concert to celebrate the kickoff of season 2 of the anthology documentary Your Attention Please on Thursday, February 18 at 5:00pm PST/ 8:00pm EST. Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, 24kGoldn, and Joy Oladokun will be featured performers.
12
Ailey Experience Atlanta
The prestigious dance organization is holding a discussion on the company’s contributions to a dance world full of discrimination on February 19 at 7:00 pm EST. They are also presenting a month’s worth of free on-demand workshops that celebrate Black culture across the diaspora.