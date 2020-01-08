Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lizzo is already making history in the new year.

The singer is set to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year, making her the first woman to ever do so in the Tennessee festival’s 18-year history.

Both the “Truth Hurts” singer and festival confirmed the milestone in their announcements of the lineup on Tuesday.

“I’m the first woman to headline the main stage at @bonnaroo. It’s about damn time!” Lizzo wrote in an Instagram caption. “Y’all ready to watch herstory, bitch?!?”

Lizzo will headline Boonaroo’s third day while all-male bands Tool and Tame Impala will headline the other days respectively.

The 19th annual music festival will be held on June 11-14, and will take place as always in Great Stage Park, the 700-acre farm and event space located in Manchester, Tennessee, about 60 miles outside Nashville.

Other performers this year include Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly and Femi Kuti.

The good news comes days after Lizzo announced that she was taking a break from Twitter due to trolls. It also comes amid news that the singer is performing at the Grammy Awards on January 26.

Congrats to Lizzo!

