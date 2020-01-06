Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group

Lizzo has announced that she’s taking a break from one social media platform—Twitter.

Her reason? The trolls who have been harassing her nonstop are getting to be too much.

“Yeah, I can’t do this shit no more. Too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it,” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday night.

The decision comes days after the “Truth Hurts” singer clapped back at author Dr. Boyce Watkins, who claimed in a tweet that the Lizzo’s success was due to “an obesity epidemic in America.”

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾



I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” Dr. Watkins continued. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo responded in her own tweet, writing that her success has nothing to do with her weight.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she said last month.

The move to leave Twitter seems like an odd one for the singer that used social media to boost her music.

“I’ve been doing the same work but just on different platforms. It just elevates,” she told ESSENCE back in May. “There’s so much I wanna do. I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of making it or being it. It, for me, is a long journey.”

And although Lizzo always seems to have a clap back ready, the abuse can seemingly become too much sometimes.

We hope she’ll be back doing her thing on social media soon.



