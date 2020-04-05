Lil Jon Teases Unreleased Song With Usher And Ludacris

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM

On Saturday night, fans tuned in for an epic Instagram Live battle between Lil Jon and T-Pain and were treated to long-awaited new music.

Lil Jon delivered the first track, which featured Usher and Ludacris, a possible sequel to 2004’s “Lovers and Friends.” The producer told fans, “Y’all don’t know how many conversations I’ve had about this record.” According to Lil Jon, the unreleased track was created two years ago but never released because Usher didn’t feel comfortable sharing the single.

Here’s the Usher, Luda, Lil Jon record he just played pic.twitter.com/FDsvR3ym32 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 5, 2020

T-Pain also had a new single up his sleeve, sharing with fans a new song featuring Chris Brown. Brown teased a new collaboration with T-Pain earlier this week, hinting that the single could arrive this summer but it’s unclear if the track T-Pain played during the Instagram Live battle is the same one.

Lil Jon and T-Pain’s battle is part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s “Verzuz” series, which sees some of the biggest names in hip-hop going head to head on Instagram Live. The Dream, Mannie Fresh, Sean Garrett, and more have participated.

Babyface and Teddy Riley will face-off in the next battle, which was set to take place Sunday but has since been postponed.