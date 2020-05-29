There are some Verzuz battles that will go down in history—see Jill Scott verzuz Erykah Badu and Beenie Man verzuz Bounty Killer.

But given the recent killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin along with subsequent nationwide protests and social unrest, America needs the upcoming Verzuz battle between gospel greats Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond.

While music heads have watched hip-hop, R&B and dancehall dominate their quarantine evenings, this is gospel’s first time stepping up to the mic. Get ready for praise and worship on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET as songs such as Hammond’s “No Greater Love” and Franklin’s “I Smile” serve as a temporary balm.

And if you thought you were at a real-live Jamaican concert (uh, duh, you were) when Beenie and Bounty teamed up for the ’Gram, just wait for Bishop T.D. Jakes to turn your living room into holy ground. The Potter’s House founder will bless the Franklin verzuz Hammond match up, known as The Healing, with some uplifting opening words.

Like all of the battles before it, the catalogs of Hammond and Frankin are impressive. Hammond’s dates back to 1991 (I Am Persuaded) and Franklin’s starts in 1993 (Kirk Franklin and the Family).

In a video clip shared on Franklin’s Instagram, Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, are seen fleshing out their gospel-centric battle with “amazing geniuses,” who know how to bring light to these dark times.

“We think our culture needs a hug. We think that we need to heal some people. Well, we need to heal a lot of people,” Swizzy said to the group. “We need to help some people heal this Sunday. Tim, what do you think about that?”

“I think I need to hear the word,” Tim confessed. “I think we need some anointing because right now, the air is thick, the air is very thick…If we don’t get that anointing and that word and that good celebration anything can happen.”

Let the church say Amen!