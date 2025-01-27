Kevin Hart Brings His Childhood To Life In New Series, ‘Lil Kev’

Kevin Hart.

BET+ and Hartbeat, the entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, are breaking new ground with the announcement of Lil Kev, the streaming platform’s first original adult animated series. The half-hour comedy is set to premiere in Spring of this year and promises a no-holds-barred, satirical take on his childhood and early experiences growing up in North Philadelphia.

Set in 1993, Lil Kev follows a 12-year-old Hart, a kid with an unstoppable imagination and a knack for turning tough realities into comedy gold. His fiercely determined mother, Nancy, played by Wanda Sykes, works tirelessly as an E.R. nurse, doing her best to keep her son out of trouble. Meanwhile, Uncle Richard Jr., voiced by Deon Cole, is an ex-con and a relentless hustler whose questionable advice often lands Kev in hot water. As Kev navigates life, he faces challenges from his mischievous older brother, his unpredictable father’s desperate attempts to win Nancy back, and a neighborhood full of unforgettable characters.

“Lil Kev marks an exciting milestone for BET+ as we continue to expand our content portfolio with bold, fresh, and culturally resonant storytelling. Kevin Hart’s unique comedic voice has long been a favorite across our platforms, and we’re thrilled to bring his personal journey to life through this groundbreaking adult animated series,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group. “With an all-star cast and an authentic narrative rooted in Kevin’s real-life experiences, Lil Kev is sure to captivate audiences and further solidify BET+ as the home for Black storytelling in all its forms.”

“The story of “Lil Kev” is one we knew we wanted to develop from the moment it was pitched,” said Jason Harvey, EVP, Strategy and Operations at BET+. “Adding the dynamic cast to support that storytelling made the project the perfect fit for our subscribers because it allows us to better represent the multifaceted experiences across our diverse audience of comedy and animation enthusiasts,” added Harvey.

The show is created and executive produced by Kevin Hart, alongside Bryan Smiley, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, and Candice Wilson Cherry for Hartbeat, with Tiffany Brown serving as co-executive producer. Animation is led by ShadowMachine, with additional executive producers Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico. Matthew Claybrooks and Michael Price serve as showrunners.

“I’m excited to deepen the partnership between Hartbeat and BET on a project so close to my heart,” says Hart. “With comedy veterans Wanda and Deon alongside me, we’re bringing Lil Kev to life—a hilarious celebration of stories inspired by my Philly roots, a place that will always be home to me.”