It’s been 193 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home by three Louisville Metro Police officers.

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky —and much of the world in general—are eagerly awaiting the statement from State Attorney General Daniel Cameron about whether or not he willl charge the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor, the Chicago Tribune reports.

While Louisville has been the site of more than 100 days of peaceful protests, the city’s mayor Greg Fischer said he was protecting locals and protestors by declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday. It’s unclear when exactly Cameron will make his announcement.

In the meantime, celebrities, athletes, artists and others are have continued to cal for justice for the 26-year-old ER tech. Taylor’s image covered the September issue of O, The Oprah magazine and Oprah Winfrey also paid to erect 26 billboards—one for each year of Taylor’s life—in Kentucky. During the Emmys, both Regina King and Uzo Aduba wore T-shirts honoring Taylor.

On Tuesday, Alex Avant, son of the Black godfather and legend Clarence Avant, posted an Instagram video of his artist Kennedy Stephens’s musical tribute to Taylor. Many of his celebrity friends, including Tiffany Haddish and Jamie Foxx have posted the clip to their IG timelines.

“This week marks six months since the murder of Breonna Taylor. I was talking with my manager, @IamAlexAvant about how the continuous loop of Black bodies and death becomes overwhelming,” Stephens wrote on IG. “Like most of us out there it was starting to get to me. So instead of getting discouraged, I decided to create. This is my tribute to Breonna Taylor. I hope you enjoy and Rest in Power to everyone we lost this year.”

In “Wounds” Stephens sings: “I’m scared for my life, one moment I’m sleep my bed with nothing to lose, one second later I’m feeling my wounds. The world will never be the same because people are fighting for change. And Black lives will see praise.”

Haddish noted that “Kennedy killed it” and encouraged her followers to watch the video and share it with their friends.

Foxx wrote: “God bless u for this! We cannot let up…we must continue to fight for justice… #justiceforbreonnataylor #georgefloyd and countless others.”

Taylor was killed on March 13, 2020 by three officers who entered her apartment via a no-knock search warrant before opening fire.