Keke Palmer and Kevin Hart are getting together for a feature film titled The Backup.

The upcoming comedy written by Chris Brew and Jordan Gouveia tells the story of Ben, a promiscuous man who decides he’s finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa – played by Palmer. Unfortunately, she reveals she’s engaged to a successful billionaire and needs him to be her best man. Ben makes the choice to attend the wedding with his boys in order to prove himself to Alyssa, and ultimately win her heart.

Produced by Hart and his partner at Hartbeat Productions, Bryan Smiley, Universal’s new project has Hartbeat’s Patricia Braga and Kayla Stamps executive producing, with Palmer and Sharon Palmer producing through Big Boss Entertainment and Autumn Bailey-Ford producing through her company Autumn Bailey Entertainment.

Palmer, who gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in February, announced her pregnancy in grand fashion as the host of the legendary sketch show Saturday Night Live. She most recently had a voice-over role as Alice in Pixar’s Lightyear, prior to starring in Jordan Peele’s horror feature, Nope, alongside Academy Award-winning Daniel Kaluuya.

