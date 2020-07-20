Much like the rest of the world, television productions are attempting to get back to work amid the novel coronavirus that has killed millions around the world.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss revealed in a recent interview that her reality series has begun filming as of last week, but are taking extra precautions to ensure the cast’s safety.

“It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss noted on Extra TV.

“We’re getting tested all the time,” the mother of three added. “That’s what we have to do to be able to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

It’s clear that the cast of Real Housewives is already having a good time together. Burruss along with Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille, who announced last month that she was leaving the Bravo series, were spotted hanging out together at Marcille’s house. Bailey noted in a caption on Instagram that that ladies “invade[d]” the top model’s “beautiful” house for a little Sunday Funday.

Notably absent from last weekend’s turn up was RHOA OG, Nene Leakes, who is rumored to be in fierce contract negotiations with the series, regarding how many episodes she’ll appear in next season.

A Bravo spokesperson told ESSENCE last month in part that “conversations for the next season are still ongoing” with Leakes after rumors surfaced that she was fired from season 13.

Rumor has it that there will be two new housewives joining the franchise, but no word yet from the network.