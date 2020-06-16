Another peach bites the dust. Eva Marcille will be making her exit from our favorite guilty pleasure, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The former Top Model winner and mother announced the news Tuesday on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, where she’s a co-host.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” Marcille said in a statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving the community on Ricky Smiley Morning show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color.”

“I believe my time is up. I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They are 24 hours a day and there is a lot of work to be done,” she continued, adding that she “decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community.”

Marcille, who joined Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend of Nene Leakes, said filming the series gave her little time to “love on her family” and bond with her husband. Especially since she was promoted to a full-time cast member in 2018 for season 11.

During her tenure, we saw her go head-to-head with former “friend” Leakes, as well as Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and “that bitch” Yovanna Momplaisir. But the radio personality said she’s leaving RHOA on good terms.

“Even though we fought on this show, I love every single one of those Black women,” Marcille said.

There’s been no further word on any other cast mixups for the upcoming season.