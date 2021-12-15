Johnny Louis/Getty Images

After going through different means to change their bodies, singer K. Michelle is helping people correct plastic surgery that has negatively impacted their health and self-esteem with her new Lifetime series.

The star has been talking about putting together such a project for some time and it’s finally ready to be seen. My Killer Body With K. Michelle has an official premiere date, rolling out on January 28 at 10 pm EST/9 pm Central before settling on its regular day and time slot, Thursdays at 9 pm EST/8 pm Central starting February 3.

“The purpose of My Killer Body is to save someone’s life,” she says in the trailer. “Changing my body almost killed me. Now I have to fight for my life and for others, too.”

The singer supports men and women dealing with setbacks brought on by their surgeries, from arsenic poisoning to immense pain and more. This passion project comes from the fact that she’s been open about having silicone injected to her buttocks and the way it spread through her body and made her ill. The process of having it removed, which started back in 2017, required a number of lengthy surgeries, blood transfusions due to excessive bleeding, pain from infections and recovery, and reconstruction surgery. Knowing what she went through, it’s her mission to support others whose transformations almost turned into tragedy.

“I’ve seen and done a lot of things in my career but I can honestly say this is the one that I most proud of,” she wrote about the series on Instagram last month. “3 years ago I almost lost my life to a life threatening decision I made 7yrs ago, which came back to haunt me and leave my [sic] fighting for my life and the ability to walk again! I decided to do something to make sure others wouldn’t make the same mistake as me!”

The show will take viewers into the experiences of the individuals seeking K’s help as they deal with setbacks, go into surgery and attempt to heal physically and emotionally.

“These individuals will never understand how much they’ve healed me and how many lives they will save from their honesty,” she said. “We do not seek your sympathy! Whether you agree with some of these stories or not, we are simply seeking awareness.”

Get a first look at My Killer Body with K. Michelle, below: