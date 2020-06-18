9 Books To Celebrate The Spirit Of Juneteenth

A cultural reckoning centuries in the making has placed Juneteenth in the national spotlight. The mainstream conversation surrounding the holiday might be new, but it has always been a staple of Black culture.

Honoring the day that the last of the slaves were freed on June 19, 1865, Juneteenth reminds us of the struggles and delays our people have always had to endure. It also gives us an opportunity to learn about the ways that they found what little joy and independence they could in bondage.

Interested in learning more about Juneteenth or teaching your little ones its legacy? Celebrate the occasion by picking up one of these nine reads.