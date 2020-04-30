Parks might be empty and libraries might be closed, but learning and laughing have not been canceled for you and your little ones during this coronavirus quarantine.

Forced social distancing offers a unique opportunity to introduce your children to brand new stories that can take them away from their stagnant surroundings.

And while there was once a time when it was very difficult to find children’s books that reflected Black children and their experiences, authors have been working to create change for decades.

Spark your child’s imaginations by picking up one of the most impactful children’s books of the 50 years.