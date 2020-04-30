Parks might be empty and libraries might be closed, but learning and laughing have not been canceled for you and your little ones during this coronavirus quarantine.
Forced social distancing offers a unique opportunity to introduce your children to brand new stories that can take them away from their stagnant surroundings.
And while there was once a time when it was very difficult to find children’s books that reflected Black children and their experiences, authors have been working to create change for decades.
Spark your child’s imaginations by picking up one of the most impactful children’s books of the 50 years.
01
Roll Of Thunder Hear My Cry
There’s a reason this sequel to Song of the Trees ends up on summer reading lists year after year. The tale of Jim Crow racism relates to the struggles facing today’s children.
02
Just Us Women
This Reading Rainbow classic follows an aunt and a niece on an original girls trip.
03
The Story of Ruby Bridges
This books offers a child-friendly telling of Ruby Bridges' historic triumph against hatred.
04
Amazing Grace
When classmates try to discourage Grace from playing Peter Pan in the school play because he wasn’t Black or a girl, her family steps in to remind her that she can be whomever she chooses.
05
A Hero Ain’t Nothin But a Sandwich
Appropriate for teens and tweens, this gritty story reminds children that everyone is susceptible to peer pressure.
06
Nappy Hair
Created in the "call and response" tradition, this story invites children to learn about how our glorious kinks, curls, and coils came to be.
07
My Nana And Me
This delightful tale features a day of tea parties, game playing, and dancing between a young girl and her grandmother.
08
Happy Birthday Mali More
In her debut, Aliche uses the relatable occasion of a sixth birthday party to explain the value of material goods to children.
09
Counting on Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Saved Apollo 13
Math, science and self-esteem are explored in this story of how a "computer" named Katherine landed man on the moon.
10
Mommy's Khimar
A special little girl learns about the meaning behind her mother’s bright colorful scarf.
11
Come On, Rain
Tess and her friends prepare for a celebration in a sweltering heat wave. As they look to the heavens to pray for rain, they’re able to take a closer look at the world around them.
12
Beautiful Blackbird
This adaptation of a Zambian folktale uses nature as metaphor for individuality that’s suitable for children of all ages. When the Blackbird is voted the most beautiful bird in the forest, the jealousy of the red, yellow, blue, and green birds is so intense they beg to be transformed until they ultimately learn that there is a price to be paid for not being yourself.
13
Hotlanta
Invite your tweens and teens to get a look at life before TikTok in this terrific cross between Gossip Girl and Moesha.
14
Sulwe
Sad that her skin isn’t as bright as her mother and sister’s, Sulwe takes a journey to discovering her own magic.
15
Hair Love
Adapted into an Oscar-winning short film, this story follows little Zuri as her daddy learns to do her hair. It’s a beautiful portrayal of Black fatherhood every child can benefit from seeing.
16
Black Panther: Visions of Wakanda
Add an educational element to those Wakandan salutes your kids have been doing all school year with this read.
17
Heart Picked: Elizabeth’s Adoption Tale
Teach your adopted child that they were chosen and not forsaken with this heartwarming read.
18
Mixed Me!
After seeing his son struggle with identity issues, actor Taye Diggs published a book that speaks specifically to biracial children.
19
A Girl Named Misty: The True Story of Misty Copeland
Teach your child how ballerina Misty Copeland leapt through naysayers to end up on one of the biggest stages in the world.
20
Dad, Who Will I Be?
This read is the perfect replacement for that canceled career day.
21
Please, Baby, Please
All of the fussy and fun moments of bringing up baby are explored in this children’s book from the award-winning director Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee.
22
When God Made You
Children are encouraged to evaluate their place in the world using a story that carves up the concept of religion into bite-size pieces.
23
Nighttime Symphony
The iconic producer finds inspiration for the ultimate bedtime in the soundtrack of a city. Raindrops, traffic rhythms and other noises meld together for an unforgettable lullaby.
24
Homecoming
An HBCU mom introduces young readers to the many faces they’ll encounter at the time-honored tradition of Homecoming.
25
Bedtime Bonnet
It’s never too soon to teach your child the power of protecting their edges.
26
Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment
Find out the touching story behind the viral picture of an adorable child encountering Michelle Obama’s portrait.
27
When the Beat Was Born: DJ Kool Herc And The Creation Of Hip Hop
Make sure your baby understands where rap was born.
28
Bippity Bop Barbershop
Prepare your baby for their first time visiting the barbershop. Everything from the chess games in the corner to the buzz of clippers is explored.
29
Lola at the Library
Showcase all of the ways that the library is still relevant in today’s society with this cute read.
30
Twintuition: Double Vision
These celebrity sisters let the world in on the intimacy of their twin bond in this tale of two sisters struggling with being the new kids at school.
31
Woke Baby
This playful read reminds children of the importance of treating everyone equitably.
32
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom
Take it back to basics with this fun way to review the ABCs.
33
Full, Full, Full of Love
This Sunday dinner will leave you and your little one filled up with love.
34
Genesis Begins Again
A 13-year-old fights to find herself as she struggles with emotional abuse from her family and colorism from her peers.
35
Blended
Divorce, identity issues, and classism are on front street in this bestselling teen novel.
36
Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court
Meet each of the positive role models that helped to turn Lew Alcindor from a shy awkward kid into a basketball superstar in this child-friendly memoir.
37
The 5 O'Clock Band
Start prepping for next year’s Essence Festival early by adding some historical NOLA drip to your next bedtime story.
38
The Day You Begin
It’s never easy to be the different person in the room. This read reminds young people that their differences don’t make them lesser.
39
Mary Had a Little Glam
Little Mary makes the most out of her chance to strike a miniature slay in this imaginative take on a traditional nursery rhyme.
40
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History
Inspire your child with the stories of the astronauts, judges, inventors, freedom fighters and filmmakers that built our country.
41
Simone Visits the Museum
Haven’t had a chance to make it to the Blacksonian? See it through the eyes of a young Black girl and her mother.
42
Harlem's Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills
Follow the story of a songbird fighting for her dreams in pre-gentrified Harlem.
43
Those Shoes
Use the first Jordan era to explain why friendship should be about more than the symbol on your soles.
44
I'm Gonna Push Through!
Reinforce the importance of resilience with the fun picture book and before you know it, your child will be screaming, “I’m gonna push through!”
45
Proud (Young Readers Edition): Living My American Dream
The olympian recalls her journey from track team drop out to history-making fencer in this age-appropriate adaptation of her popular memoir.
46
My Brother Charlie
Autism is presented in a way children can understand in this story of a big sister and the airplane-obsessed little brother she loves.
47
Hair Like Mine
As a little girl searches for someone with hair like hers, she ends up discovering the beauty in the mirror.
48
Cassie's Word Quilt
Expand your child’s vocabulary with a melanated twist with this book about the quilting tradition.
49
Kitchen Dance
Create a connection between the heart and your family’s home that goes way beyond cereal with this read centered on the kitchen.
50
A Song For Gwendolyn Brooks
This children's book celebrates the life of the poet who captured Black life.