Shortly before being awarded with Album of the Year by fellow BET Award nominee Saweetie, our July/August 2021 cover star Jazmine Sullivan delivered an unforgettable, breathtaking performance at tonight’s award show.

If her performance chock full of melanated dancers and soulful vocals wasn’t enough, fans were sent over the edge when Sullivan brought out fellow R&B songstress Ari Lennox. When the two performed their duet “On It” from Jazmine’s critically-acclaimed album, the audience swooned over their perfect synchronicity—making them a match made in R&B heaven.

Watch the first weekend of the Essence Festival of Culture, including performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Tank and more.

Check out a few reactions from social media below after that chilling performance by the “BMO” and “Pick Up Your Feelings” songbirds!

This is all i needed tonight was Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/iSap5r3jvl— Kris 🤟🏽👅 (@___itskris) June 28, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox is like when the candied yams touch the Mac and cheese at thanksgiving. #BETAwards— Original HNIC 🥳 (@raekwon____) June 28, 2021

Not Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox singing LIVE together 🤎 just take my edges!!! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/qJq3UMCwQp — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) June 28, 2021

It don’t make no sense how good Ari Lennox & Jazmine Sullivan look AND sound! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Trd05Zp378— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) June 28, 2021

Ari Lennox and Jazmine Sullivan on this damn stageeee 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/RAyvO98RYg— fly gurl🦋💙 (@kayydoll98) June 28, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox on the same stage… I'm finna combust #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/8MiXdkffuK — the radiant poet 🍀🧡 (@ShaneRain_) June 28, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen, JAZMINE SULLIVAN AND ARI LENNOX!!! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/7VsUS82LeG— Jay Brooks (@_jisforjared) June 28, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan & Ari Lennox Were the highlight of the night— deanthony 🅙 (@deanth0ny) June 28, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox is a match made in Black women's heaven #BETAwards — Mary Wilson (@TheeMaryWilson) June 28, 2021

Now can y’all stop saying there are no singers in rnb when jazmine sullivan and ari lennox exist 😭#BETAwards— rain (@Imlokishuri) June 28, 2021

I want an entire tape from JAZMINE SULLIVAN & ARI LENNOX off of the strength of this song. #BETAwards— RZA. (@ROZtheCreator) June 28, 2021