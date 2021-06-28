Shortly before being awarded with Album of the Year by fellow BET Award nominee Saweetie, our July/August 2021 cover star Jazmine Sullivan delivered an unforgettable, breathtaking performance at tonight’s award show.
If her performance chock full of melanated dancers and soulful vocals wasn’t enough, fans were sent over the edge when Sullivan brought out fellow R&B songstress Ari Lennox. When the two performed their duet “On It” from Jazmine’s critically-acclaimed album, the audience swooned over their perfect synchronicity—making them a match made in R&B heaven.
Watch the first weekend of the Essence Festival of Culture, including performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Tank and more.
Check out a few reactions from social media below after that chilling performance by the “BMO” and “Pick Up Your Feelings” songbirds!