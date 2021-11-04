Photograph by Jessica Perez/HBO Max

Sweet Life: Los Angeles has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

The reality show from Issa Rae follows the lives of Los Angeles twenty-somethings Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, Robert Lee, Amanda Scott, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Rebecca “Becky” Magett, Briana Jones, Tylynn Burns and Jaylenn Hart. Some of the cast grew up together while others are working their way into the crew.

Its first season focused on their careers, situationships and constant pursuit of Black excellence. They bumped heads over what it means to be loyal, shared opinions about classism within the Black community and the appropriate way to conduct yourself at someone else’s celebration.

Viewers watched cast members purchase their first home, enjoy lavish birthday parties, go on first dates, enjoy roller skating trips, produce impromptu photoshoots and move in with their long-time partners.

The show embraces the reality of being on a reality show with the cast filming little vignettes on their own, referring to clips they’ve seen and thanking Rae for the opportunity at their reunion, and having drunken arguments with producers on their luxury vacations.

Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as the show’s executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson “Sunny” Yim are co-executive producers. Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers.

The renewal announcement comes on the heels of news that Rae has renewed her commitment to HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia. The Insecure creator reported inked an eight-figure deal to create content with them over a period of five years.

“We are thrilled with the success of Sweet Life: Los Angeles. The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series which featured the fun, inspiring, and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family at WarnerMedia.

“Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles,” added Rebecca Quinn, Senior Vice President, Non-Fiction, HBO Max.