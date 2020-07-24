Issa Rae just made some major moves in solidifying the success of her management company that’s looking for the best and brightest when it comes to women and minorities in Hollywood.

Along with her producing partner, Deniese Davis, Rae hired Talitha Watkins from CAA to come lead ColorCreative, a company the duo created in 2014 to help talented people in Hollywood secure knowledgeable and well-connected representation.

“ColorCreative has always prioritized women and minority creators and venturing into management allows us to double-down on our commitment,” Rae told Deadline, who first reported the news. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Talitha come in and expand the division and look forward to representing the brightest and sharpest storytellers within our community.”

Watkins, who will officially move into her role at the end of Summer, said she’s excited to get to work.

“ColorCreative was formed on a strong foundation and with the intention to shift the paradigm for women and people-of-color creators,” Watkins said in a statement. “I have spent my career operating with the same mission. It is my honor to join a squad of fearless storytellers and innovators to create a new business model in this time of unprecedented change.”

Congrats to Black women doing boss things.