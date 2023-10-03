Issa Rae Named Creative Director Of 2024 American Black Film Festival

Photo Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Issa Rae has been named as the creative director for the 2024 American Black Film Festival. The 38-year-old will work with the organization to curate the festival’s upcoming program, which takes place from June 12 – 16, 2024 in Miami Beach.

According to a report by Variety, ABFF’s founders released a statement explaining why Issa’s legacy of creating avenues for the Black community was a catalyst in this groundbreaking move.

“Throughout the course of her career, Issa Rae has made an indelible impact within the entertainment ecosystem ranging from her wide array of roles – in front of and behind the camera – to her fierce advocacy for equitable representation and opportunities for Black creatives,” said ABFF co-founders and producers Nicole and Jeff Friday, in a statement announcing Rae’s newly acquired position. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to help us continue to embody the ABFF mission of showcasing Black talent — and discovering and amplifying new voices.”

Rae, who was the festival’s ambassador last year, also previewed the past two seasons of her TV show Rap Sh!t at the ABFF. During the festival’s opening ceremony in 2022, the Insecure star spoke of the festival’s importance to the entertainment industry as it pertains to artists of color.

“There’s no other festival highlighting us in this way, highlighting our film, highlighting our television shows, and it’s in an elegant way,” Rae told Variety. “That’s what I admire so much about this particular festival — it’s so intentional. Even thinking about the awards that they do later, ABFF as a brand is so solid, and I feel proud of having my work showcased here.”

Now, as she steps into a new endeavor, this writer, actor and producer expressed nothing but optimism and gratitude for the journey ahead. “As one of the first major festivals to showcase my work, ABFF continues to elevate Black creatives from the ground up,” she told Variety. “I’m excited to join its co-founders and producers.”