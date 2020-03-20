Now that we’re all stuck in the house, fans are truly looking forward to HBO’s hit series Insecure to keep our minds off the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Last week we got a taste of season four, which premieres next month, thanks to a new trailer, and now HBO has released never-before-seen images that are getting us even more excited.

This season fans of the series (which stars creator Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales as four best friends living in Los Angeles) will see Issa Dee planning her huge block party while dealing with the fact that her new friend, Condola (Christina Elmore), is now dating her ex, Lawrence (Jay Ellis). That dude just doesn’t seem to go away!

We can’t wait to see how this love triangle plays out when Insecure returns April 12. But for now, check out this melanin in these new pics.