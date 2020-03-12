HBO

There’s a new trailer for Insecure and it’s giving us enough to hold us over before the season four premiere next month.

While we’re all worried about coronavirus, Issa Dee (Issa Rae) seems to be living carefree in California—from smoking a little weed to successfully planning her Block Party. She’s even got time to rap to Mirror Bitch. And of course she’s loving and living with her besties, Kelly, Molly and Tiffany, played by Natasha Rothwell, Yvonne Orji and Amanda Seales respectively.

The more than two-minute trailer also sees Rae’s character struggle with dealing her ex Lawrence (Jay Ellis) move on with the cool Black chick she met last season. Apparently her name is Condola. We already don’t like her.

In one scene, the two new friends sit down and discuss the awkwardness.

“LA is just so small,” Condola, played by Twenties star Christina Elmore, says to Dee.

“So small! Where are all the good men at?” Dee replies. “Where [are] your exes? Let me run up on them like you runnin’ up on mine?”

We can’t wait to see how this love triangle plays out when Insecure returns April 12.