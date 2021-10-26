Iman Shumpert Gets a Perfect Score on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for this Haunting Performance

Iman Shumpert wowed the judges on Dancing with the Stars last night, so much so that he garnered a perfect score of 40.



For the show’s Halloween-themed episode, Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach performed a contemporary, acrobatic number to “I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix)” by Luniz feat. Michael Marshall. Horror fans were able to immediately pinpoint their costumes and themes as the “tethered” twin images from Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror thriller, Us.

The duo secured the edge over their competition with some intense stunts. Shumpert twirled Karagach around by only her feet, ran across the dancefloor on his hands and feet, and lifted his partner to stand straight on his shoulders.

“To finally get a chance at something so challenging, it feels like a huge accomplishment,” Shumpert told ET online. “I’m just really impressed she had the bravery to come up with that dance.”

The NBA shooting guard and husband to singer Teyana Taylor says all athleticism and acrobatics are old hat to him as a father to two daughters, 5-year-old Iman “Junie” Jr. and 1-year-old Rue Rose.

“A lot of that stuff we kind of already do,” Shumpert joked about playtime with Junie. “Probably not [swinging] her by the feet that much, but the standing on the shoulders and stuff.”

Shumpert’s performance even wowed some of his NBA associates who managed to catch the performance, and they Tweeted their response. Lebron James was impressed:

Man my G @imanshumpert in his f’n 💼!!!!!! LFG 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Don’t even try to front, just respect the conglomerate! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/8SzL2th79q — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

And Dwyane Wade asserted that Shumpert is not one to play with.

Watch the full performance above.