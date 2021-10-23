Looking for a horror movie to watch this upcoming All Hallow’s Eve but not quite sure where to begin? Have no fear…well, at least not over what film to watch.

We’ve got you covered with 25 of the creepiest and freakiest Halloween flicks featuring Black casts and creators. From box-office blockbusters to lesser-known indies, from older scary classics to modern Horror Noire, there is sure to be something to satiate your search for spooks and scares in at least one of the movies on our list of screamers.

Check out the list below…if you dare!