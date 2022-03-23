Stars Shine At The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The best and brightest in popular music gathered in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to celebrate achievement on the charts and deliver stunning on-stage performances at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the ninth annual show drew appearances and live performances from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly Rowland, John Legend, and Willow Smith, to name a few.

Take a look at how the stars brought it to the red carpet and the stage at the big airplay award event.

01 Kelly Rowland 02 Megan Thee Stallion 03 Megan Thee Stallion 04 Silk Sonic 05 Willow Smith 06 Willow Smith 07 Lil Nas X 08 Billy Porter 09 Billy Porter performs 10 Megan Thee Stallion performs 11 John Legend 12 Gina Rodriguez 13 Gina Rodriguez 14 Megan Thee Stallion 15 Coi Leray 16 Deandra Kanu 17 Jessica Nwokike of VanJess 18 Jessica Nwokike 19 Kat Graham 20 Kheris Rogers 21 Kheris Rogers 22 Yung Bleu

