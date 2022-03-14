Celebs Rub Elbows At The 2022 Critics Choice Awards
By Rivea Ruff ·

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards honors took place on Sunday night, complete with a live broadcast on The CW and TBS.

In a repeat of the SAG Awards honors, both Will Smith and Ariana DeBose took home big wins, for Best Actor (King Richard) and Best Supporting Actress (West Side Story) respectively. The two actors were also the only Black winners in any category for the evening.

Despite that fact, stars from the big and small screens descended on Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza in droves for the seated and plated event, and took turns table-hopping and carrying on conversation between presentations, with the occasional iPhone selfie thrown in for good measure.

Take a look at the who’s who of Hollywood dazzling on the red carpet and getting better acquainted as the awards celebration carried on around them.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Denzel Washington, Venus Williams
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Isha Price, Venus Williams, Serena Williams
Venus Williams, Serena Williams
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith, Thuso Mbedu, Amber Ruffin
Aunjanue Ellis
Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Edi Gathegi, LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield
Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Indya Moore
Indya Moore
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Ava DuVernay, Kaci Walfall
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Taye Diggs, Apryl Jones
Angelica Ross
Amber Ruffin
Robin Thede
Robin Thede
Daniele Lawson
Thuso Mbedu
Layla Crawford
Nicole Byer
Aaron Jennings, Grasie Mercedes, Nicole Byer, Sasheer Zamata
Dominique Jackson
Ashley Nicole Black
Sonequa Martin-Green
Sonequa Martin-Green
Hailie Sahar
Saniyya Sidney
Demi Singleton

