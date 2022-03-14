Celebs Rub Elbows At The 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards honors took place on Sunday night, complete with a live broadcast on The CW and TBS.

In a repeat of the SAG Awards honors, both Will Smith and Ariana DeBose took home big wins, for Best Actor (King Richard) and Best Supporting Actress (West Side Story) respectively. The two actors were also the only Black winners in any category for the evening.

Despite that fact, stars from the big and small screens descended on Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza in droves for the seated and plated event, and took turns table-hopping and carrying on conversation between presentations, with the occasional iPhone selfie thrown in for good measure.

Take a look at the who’s who of Hollywood dazzling on the red carpet and getting better acquainted as the awards celebration carried on around them.