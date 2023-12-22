16 Holiday Episodes Of Black Television Shows

Black sitcoms have consistently played a pivotal role in shaping cultural narratives and reflecting the experiences of the African American community. Beyond their comedic timing and charming storylines, these shows have often used the holiday season as a canvas to explore themes of family, tradition, and celebration.

‘Martin’ Episode, ” Saw Gina Kissing Santa Claus”

Holiday episodes in Black sitcoms not only offer laughter and heartwarming moments but also provide a unique lens into cultural tradition. As viewers, we’ve been able to see ourselves in some of our favorite characters, whether it be Maxine from Living Single, or Rochelle from Everybody Hates Chris, we can relate. As we gather around our screens during the holiday season, we’ve compiled a list of Black sitcoms and their holiday episodes to add to the festivities with a special blend of humor, warmth, and a genuine reflection of the traditions that make these moments truly universal.

Living Single

Season 1, Episode 15, “Living Kringle”

Air Date: December 19, 1993

Faced with the realization that her friends lack the same festive fervor for Christmas, Synclaire, (played by Kim Coles) sets out to get her friends in the Christmas spirit.

Martin

Season 1, Episode 15, “I Saw Gina Kissing Santa Claus”

Air Date: December 17, 1992

Martin hesitantly agrees to take on the role of Santa Claus for Tommy’s (Thomas Mikal Ford) Big Brothers program.

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Season 1, Episode 15, “Deck The Halls”

Air Date: December 10, 1990

In the first Christmas episode of the Fresh Prince series, we’re introduced to the Banks family’s holiday traditions, but as it turns out, the Bank’s lack the typical Christmas flair. Wll takes it upon himself to transform their holiday into a more spirited affair with all the trimmings.

Moesha

Season 4, Episode 9, “A Class Act Christmas”

Air Date: December 15, 1998

During the Christmas holiday at Class Act, Moesha, Hakeem, and their fellow employees find themselves in a harrowing situation when an older man, disguised as Santa Claus, takes them hostage.

The Jamie Foxx Show

Season 3, Episode 10, “Christmas Day-Ja Vu”

Air Date: December 17, 1998

Jamie has a llife-changing experience as he repeatedly relives Christmas Eve, and gains a deeper understanding of the true meaning of the holiday.

The Wayans Bros

Season 2, Episode 12, “Psycho Santa”

Air Date: December 20, 1995

In an unexpected turn of events, Santa takes Pop’s and the boys hostage, attributing their lack of Christmas spirit as the cause.

Sister, Sister

Season 3, Episode 12, “Christmas”

Air Date: December 13, 1995

The twins learn that their grandpa is being hunted by a loan shark. In this touching episode, Tia and Lisa sacrifice their money to help their family.

The Bernie Mac Show

Season 1, Episode 7, “A Christmas Story”

Air Date: December 19, 2001

In the midst of the Christmas season, a dog named Buddy takes on the role of an angel and graces the Mac household.

Everybody Hates Chris

Season 1, Episode 11, “Everybody Hates Christmas”

Faced with a broken water heater in their home, Julius and Rochelle find themselves in the difficult position of having to inform Chris that they are unable to afford the new Walkman cassette player he desires for Christmas.

Black-ish

Season 1, Episode 10, “Black Santa/White Christmas”

Air Date: December 10, 2014

Convinced that the yearly office Christmas party requires a black Santa, Dre goes the extra mile to don the red suit, despite the fact that the head of HR has already secured the role. Meanwhile, Bow, uninterested in competing with Ruby over the responsibility of preparing the grand holiday dinner, faces a culinary dilemma.

A Different World

Season 4, Episode 11, “I’m Dreaming Of A Wayne Christmas”

Air Date: December 20, 1990

In an effort to leave a favorable impression on Dwayne’s mother, Whitley endeavors to achieve this by presenting her with an extravagant Christmas gift.

Girlfriends

Season 2, Episode 11, “You Better Watch Out

Air Date: December 17, 2001

The Parkers

Season 3, Episode 11, “Secret Santa”

Air Date: December 17, 2001

The Proud Family

Season 1, Episode 11, “7 Days Of Kwanzaa”

Air Date: Dec 7, 2001

Penny Proud and her family learn a valuable lesson about the meaning of Christmas and Kwanzaa when they encounter a homeless family.

Family Matters

Season 5, Episode 11, “Christmas s Where The Heart Is”

Air Date: December 10, 1993

Urkel takes it upon himself to remind Carl and a group of irritable passengers about the meaning of Christmas when they find themselves stranded on a subway during a Christmas Eve power outage.

Good Times

Season 6, Episode 12, “The Traveling Christmas”

Air Date: Dec 20, 1978

While the Evans are gearing up for their Christmas party, Keith returns home from work with the news that he has to work. Thinking on her feet, Florida decides to relocate the festivities to Keith’s job.