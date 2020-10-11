The Cast Of STARZ 'Power Book II: Ghost' Weigh In On Being Young Black Leads On A Hit TV Show

LaToya Tonodeo, Paige Hurd, and Michael Rainey Jr. got together at the virtual Girls United Summit Saturday evening.

Saturday evening, Girls United, the ESSENCE platform for all things Gen-Z, hosted its first-ever digital summit.

From Kash Doll to event host Reginae Carter, the 3-hour long virtual event brought an eclectic group of talent that embody and empower a newer generation of young leaders. As International Day of the Girl comes to an end, the event collided with a weekend where supporting, uplifting and encouraging Black women is globally celebrated in unison.

To close out the summit, the cast of STARZ Power Book II: Ghost series, which is one of several forthcoming spin-offs from the hit STARZ series POWER, joined the Girls United Summit to chat about about how their leading presence in the series as rising young actors is helping to reshape the representation narrative in Hollywood in multiple ways.

On this first season of Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) juggles his relationship with Diana (played by LaToya Tonodeo) and Lauren (played by Paige Hurd). While there may be some tension between this trio on screen, when chatting together IRL, the three actors clearly have nothing but love for each other. Check out the full conversation between the stars of Power Book II: Ghost above.

