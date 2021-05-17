Loading the player…

The 2021 ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit was filled to the brim with life-changing gems dropped by barrier-breaking Black women from across the diaspora.

During a thought-provoking conversation with MBL International Group CEO Barkue Tubman Zawolo, Comedian & Actress Gina Yashere opened up about leveraging her authenticity as a Nigerian creative to help change the way African stories are told in film and television. Specifically, Yashere reflected on some of the ups and downs that proved pivotal turning points in her career journey, and shared how staying true to who she is ultimately led to some of her most notable accomplishments to date, including landing at the helm of the hit CBS sitcom, Bob Hearts Abishola.

