Everyone’s favorite hot girl is accusing her label of cooling down her career. Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram Live and revealed one her labels, 1501, is allegedly stopping her from releasing new music.

She said their actions stemmed from her asking for a contract renegotiation after her management team at Roc Nation brought certain details of her deal to her attention. Prior to being managed by Roc Nation, Megan’s career went from reigning at backyard cyphers to rising as a new voice in hip hop, thanks to the work of her late mother Holly Thomas. But unfortunately Megan’s mom did not have access to a stable of respected entertainment lawyers like her current firm does.

“So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management — real management — and real lawyers. They were like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s crazy — no, I didn’t know,” she told viewers of the Live session.

Megan says she asked for a contract renegotiation assuming the label would want to work things out. “I was like 20, and I didn’t know everything that was in that contract,” she said. She did not explain specifically what she and her new management objected to in the deal.

“I wasn’t upset,” she continued later. “I’m thinking in my head, ‘everybody cool, we all cool, we family, it’s cool, it’s nice.”

Shortly after her request, the family reportedly began feuding.

“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left. It all went bad. It all went left. So now they tellin’ a b—h she can’t drop no music. It’s really just, like, a greedy game,” said Megan.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)



She also refuted claims that her label “made her.”

“I been rapping,” she said. Her statements resulted in her fans using the hashtag #freemeg to show their support on social media. “I’m not a greedy person,” she added.

“I’m not a person that likes confrontation. I’m not a person that’s a b—h. I work with everybody, and I’m nice, and I’m real family-oriented.” She said her live session was a response to reps from her former label speaking ill of her.

“I see the s–t that camp be saying about me, and I be like, ‘Damn — since you got so much to say, why you just won’t tell ’em why you mad? You mad because I don’t want to roll over and bow down like a little b–tch and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract.”

Megan ended her live session with the assertion that she would be just fine because of her faith in God before taking one last dig at 1501. “It be ya own people,” she said.