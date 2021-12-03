First Look: Watch The Trailer For NBC’s New Comedy, ‘Grand Crew’

Writer, producer, and director Phil Augusta Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Insecure) and executive producer Dan Goor (Creator, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) have teamed up again for NBC’s upcoming single-camera comedy Grand Crew, featuring an all-black cast.

Grand Crew is one of two new comedies slated to air on NBC this month. The show centers around a group of young Black professionals as they navigate the ups and downs of life and love in the city of Los Angeles. Amidst the struggles of their careers and relationships, the crew always finds time to gather at their favorite bar to unpack their issues in hilariously transparent ways.

The show’s cast features Echo Kellum as Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicole Byer as Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Carl Tart as Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Aaron Jennings as Anthony, whose true love is his career; Justin Cunningham as Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Grasie Mercedes as Fay, a recently divorced transplant to Los Angeles looking for a fresh start in a new location.

Along with Goor serving as executive producer, Jackson will write and executive produce Grand Crew, with Mo Marable (Brockmire, Woke) co-executive producing and directing the show’s pilot episode. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce the upcoming NBC comedy.

You can see the first two episodes of Grand Crew on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but for now, check out the exclusive trailer below.