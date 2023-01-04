First Look: ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’ Season 2

Season 2 of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville spinoff Love & Marriage: D.C. is just weeks away from returning to OWN.

The reality series, which premiered in May 2022, has undergone a couple of cast changes with the departure of former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels and her husband Chris. Joining the second season of the series are Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, whom fans of Ready to Love will be familiar with from their appearance — and love connection — on season 5 of the OWN show. The couple became engaged on September 19, 2022 during a live taping of Good Day DC.

Love & Marriage: D.C. will also continue to follow the lives of Erana and Jamie Tyler and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva, this season. And as the Supertease shows, there’s no shortage of situations to work through as the pairs manage their marriages and figure out new friendships.

OWN will debut a special one-hour season one recap of Love & Marriage: D.C. on January 14 at 9 pm ET/PT before the new season returns on January 21 at 8pm ET/PT. Check out the video below to get a first look at what’s in store.