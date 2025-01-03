MGM+ Reveals First Look At ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 4

Courtesy of MGM+

MGM+ has unveiled the first look at Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, set to premiere this spring. The Emmy-winning series, starring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, continues its gripping narrative of power, betrayal, and resilience.

In the upcoming season, Bumpy intensifies his bloody war against New York’s Mafia families while facing a formidable new rival: Black gangster Frank Lucas, portrayed by Rome Flynn. The season also delves into the aftermath of Malcolm X’s assassination, as Bumpy grapples with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) increasing involvement with the Black Panthers.

Alongside Flynn, new cast members include Michael Benjamin Washington as renowned writer and activist James Baldwin, and Devin Kessler as Afeni Shakur, mother of Tupac Shakur. Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, and Erik LaRay Harvey reprise their roles in the star-studded ensemble.

The 10-episode season continues its tradition of blending historical figures and events with fictional storytelling, underscored by Swizz Beatz’s role as executive producer of the soundtrack. Co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, the series is produced by ABC Signature.

Check out some first look photos from season 4 of Godfather of Harlem below.

Courtesy of MGM+

Courtesy of MGM+

Courtesy of MGM+