First Look: Apple TV+ Shares New Thriller ‘Hijack,’ Starring And Produced By Idris Elba

Today, AppleTV+ shared a first-look at Hijack, a new seven part thriller starring and executive produced by Idris Elba.

The upcoming series follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Starring alongside Elba is Archie Panjabi, who will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. The series also includes a cast that features Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

Hijack is produced by 60Forty Films, under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+, alongside Kay and FIeld-Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions, and also marks the first series to debut from Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who also wrote and directed the series respectively, Hijack will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 28 on Apple TV+.