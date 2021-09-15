Hip hop heavy hitters Fat Joe and Ja Rule took over Madison Square Garden for their highly anticipated Verzuz battle on Tuesday, bringing their own brand of Millenial nostalgia to the stage with a host of guests and collaborators that kept them each blazing up the charts throughout the early 2000’s.

In true Verzuz fashion, each rapper performed their top 20 chart-toppers, going head to head and hit for hit. Naturally, there was some healthy teasing and friendly goading between the two, making for a number of fun, quotable, memorable moments.

For instance, when Fat Joe gifted both Ashanti and Remy Ma, two of his top collaborators, with highly coveted Hermés Birkin bags for all their assistance in making him a Hip Hop fixture over the years: Fat Joe gifts Ashanti and Remy Ma Birkin bags 🤑 #VERZUZ @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/8szECBqM3D— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 15, 2021

Who won? As always, that’s up to fan interpretation! Check out 5 more of the top moments from last night’s battle and decide for yourself.

