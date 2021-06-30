Loading the player…

It’s official. The battle for the title of R&B king is back on the line and this time, two of the genre’s icons are going head-to-head for the crown in a Verzuz battle to rival the best of them—and it’s all going down at the 2021 Essence Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola.

Get ready to watch none other than Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat go hit-for-hit in what’s sure to be an epic showdown filled with a host of the R&B classics we love. Mark your calendars and get your watch party crew together, because on Thursday, July 1 at 8PM EST via ESSENCE.com, the Triller app and the Verzuz TV Instagram page. “Every Little Step” and “Twisted” are stepping onto the Essence Festival x Verzuz stage for a show you surely won’t want to miss.

The endless list of hits that are sure to be on deck include Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Every Little Step,” as well as Keith Sweat’s “Nobody,” “Twisted” and “Make It Last Forever.” In other words, you’ll want to have your body rolls ready, folks.

