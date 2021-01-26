Exclusive: Tamika Mallory Is Bringing A ‘State Of Emergency’ To Your Bookshelf

Tamika Mallory is declaring a State Of Emergency for Black America in her new book.

Featuring forewords from Angela Davis and Cardi B., Mallory’s debut as an author brings her ability to marry pop culture phenomena with results-focused-activism to the page.

Named one of ESSENCE’s Woke 100 in 2017, Mallory is a human rights activist, co-founder of the 2017 Women’s March, and a co-founder of the intersectional social justice organization Until Freedom. She was the youngest ever Executive Director of the National Action Network and she has used her grass roots organizing experience to empower a number of community organizations.

Mallory has worked to bring national attention to multiple injustices plaguing the Black community including police brutality and inhumane prison conditions to the forefront of the media landscape. Alongside Porsha Williams on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Yandy Smith from Love & Hip Hop, Mallory has cultivated the attentions usually reserved for wig launches and mixtape releases to help energize a generation of activists determined to reach higher and ask for more.

Now she is using that legacy to propose and advocate for the implementation of several tangible tactics for fighting systematic racism—and achieving true inclusion in our nation.

“This country can’t undo the gross atrocities and inner and outer scars committed against the Black, brown, indigenous, and immigrant lives that were sacrificed for the benefit of its creation, development, and rise,” said Mallory.

“But it is now clear that we, the people, who have toiled, sacrificed and contributed an indelible handprint from the soil to the soul of this nation, will no longer tolerate the continual systemic injustice, inequality, inequity, and indignities against the communities our government never bothered to correct. We’re owed the same American Dream of this nation as those who seek the haven of it. And the time is now.”

Tamika Mallory

State of Emergency, available May 11, will be the first title from Charlamagne Tha God’s publishing imprint with Simon and Schuster’s Atria Books, Black Privilege. Named after The Breakfast Club host’s memoir, the imprint has a mandate to amplify Black and Brown voices.

For this book, and others from Black authors, visit Bookshop.org to support Black owned and local book stores.