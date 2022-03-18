Exclusive: Tamela Mann, Deon Cole And Louis Gossett, Jr. Added To Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’

Today, The Color Purple added six new cast members to the upcoming film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Loading the player...

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film will chronicle the journey of Celie as she experiences the trials and triumphs of life, highlighted by an amazing musical score that is influenced by the sounds of African American jazz, blues and gospel.

1985’s period piece of the same name was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Whoopi Goldberg in her breakout role, along with Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey. The film told the story of a young Black girl named Celie and explored many of the problems the African American women faced during the 20th century – ranging from racism, poverty, sexism, and domestic violence. Its storyline, character development and stellar performances made the original an instant classic and received nominations during that year’s award season.

The Color Purple features a star-studded cast, with the recent addition of Louis Gossett, Jr., David Alan Grier, Tamela J. Mann, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Deon Cole and Stephen Hill.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Color Purple will begin filming later this month in Georgia and is set for a global theatrical release in December of 2023. Take a look at the six actors added to the film’s cast.

01 Louis Gossett, Jr. as “Ol’ Mister” Louis Gossett, Jr. has an acting career spanning over 50 years, and has been awarded for his roles in An Officer and a Gentleman, and Roots. Now, he’s earned the role of “Ol’ Mister” in the new The Color Purple. 02 David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery Known for his classic performances in the 90s sketch show In Living Color, the comedic legend and talented actor David Alan Grier will portray Reverend Avery. 03 Tamela J. Mann as “First Lady” The star of films such as Madea Goes to Jail and Diary of a Mad Black Woman, the gospel singer and veteran actress Tamela Mann is set to play “First Lady.” 04 Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie Newcomer Phylicia Pearl Mpasi will play Young Celie in her feature film debut. 05 Deon Cole as Alfonso Actor and Emmy-nominated writer Deon Cole from The Harder They Fall and Kenya Barris’ Black-ish has been cast as Alfonso. 06 Stephen Hill as “Buster” Magnum P.I.’s Stephen Hill will play “Buster” in the film.