Everything New On Netflix In October

September might have felt like it came and went, but Netflix’s new and original offerings have us welcoming October with open arms.

Although the streaming service has plenty of scary titles for Halloween, it’s the real life horror of the notorious case of “The Chicago Seven” that will give you chills. Based on the political aftermath of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trail of the Chicago 7 stars newly minted Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Bobby Seale.

From now until October 27, when Sarah Cooper—who’s viral “How to Medical” made her a household name—premieres her new series Sarah Cooper: Everything Is Fine, set your calendars for these must-see series and films.