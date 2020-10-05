Everything New On Netflix In October

September might have felt like it came and went, but Netflix’s new and original offerings have us welcoming October with open arms.
Although the streaming service has plenty of scary titles for Halloween, it’s the real life horror of the notorious case of “The Chicago Seven” that will give you chills. Based on the political aftermath of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trail of the Chicago 7 stars newly minted Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Bobby Seale.
From now until October 27, when Sarah Cooper—who’s viral “How to Medical” made her a household name—premieres her new series Sarah Cooper: Everything Is Fine, set your calendars for these must-see series and films.
01
Vampires vs. The Bronx — available now
A group of young friends—starring Coco Jones, Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Gerald Jones III—from The Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires. The movie also stars Method Man, The Kid Mero and SNL's Chris Redd.
02
Òlòtūré — available now
A young, naïve female journalist goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria and encounters a brutal underworld.
03
Hubie Halloween — October 7
When Hubie Dubois's (Adam Sandler) Salem hometown welcomes a mysterious new neighbor around Halloween, Dubois takes it upon himself to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that something strange is happening. Hubie Halloween also stars Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp and Steve Buscemi.
04
The Forty-Year-Old Version — October 9
Earlier this year when Radha Blank won the Directing Award, U.S. Dramatic competition prize at Sundance Film Festival, she was the second Black woman to receive the award. Her film, The 40-Year-Old Version, follows a down-on-her-luck New York playwright desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40. When Radha rediscovers rapping, she begins searching for her true voice.
05
Social Distance — October 15
Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter, Asante Black and more make up an eclectic cast in this tragicomic anthology series, shot in isolation, on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart.
06
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting — October 15
Based on Joe Ballarini's book series, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. The action movie stars Indya Moore, Tamara Scott (below, right), Oona Laurence, Ian Ho, Tom Felton, Crystal Balint and more.
07
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — October 16
Nearly a month after his Emmy win, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is back on our screens as Bobby Seale—one of the defendants charged with conspiracy to incite a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention—in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.
08
Grand Army — October 16
This series, set at the largest public high school in Brooklyn, follows five students who take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.
09
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine — October 27
If Sarah Cooper's perfect "How to Medical" viral clip is any indication of what's in store for her Netflix series, audiences are in for a laugh fest of her funny takes on politics, race, gender, class and more.