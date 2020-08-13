Comedian Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Variety Special

Sarah Cooper landed a dream job after doing what most of us do (or want to do) in our own circles—make fun of Donald Trump.

The comedian, author and TikTok’s best Trump impersonator will star in a variety comedy special for Netflix titled Everything’s Fine. The special will feature all the things we love in TV— “short interviews, sketches, and more shenanigans,” and if it’s anything like her TikTok videos, we know it’ll surely keep us laughing.

It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special! And I couldn’t have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 12, 2020

Writer and producer Natasha Lyonne is set to direct the production, and it will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live’s Maya Rudolph (who will also be reprising her role as another candidate on SNL—Senator Kamala Harris).

Cooper’s “How to Medical” video, in which she lip-syncs to Trump’s infamous comments recommending UV lights and disinfectant injections to treat COVID-19, has been viewed more than 21 million times across TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

The comedian told ESSENCE in April that she was inspired to create the video because stunned by the clips she viewed on Twitter. “When I saw the part about ‘ultraviolet light hitting the body, through the skin…or some other way,’ it was just so visual to me. I thought, How would the light enter your body…up your butt? When he talked about injecting disinfectants, I was like, What?” So she slipped on a blazer, grabbed the sound bite and hit record. By 8:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, the clip was up on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram and went viral immediately.

“If a White guy in a suit [is speaking] and people are nodding around him, it’s like we’ve been trained to think, Well, I guess it sounds like it could be true,” she says. “If you see anybody else, especially me, saying [the same words], I think it highlights just how ridiculous it is.” Still, she understands there’s a double-edged sword. “When making a parody of something, you’re still perpetuating it, you know? I’ve shared his message even farther and wider, but I’m hoping that the people who didn’t see the press briefing will now know how crazy he sounded.”

With comedic chops like these, it was only a matter of time before Netflix came knocking. Cooper’s other credits include the CBS ALL ACCESS pilot Old News, produced by Stephen Colbert, and the books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.