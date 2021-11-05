Eve Steps Back From ‘Queens’ After Pregnancy Announcement

Eve will be taking a step back from her role as Brianna on ABC’s Queens. The rapper and actress will take time off from filming in Atlanta, instead remaining in the U.K. while awaiting the birth of her baby in February 2022.

Eve made the surprising announcement that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper on Oct. 15.

“Can you believe it [Maximillion] we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!” she wrote on her pregnancy reveal post. “We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Eve has publicly spoken out about her difficulties conceiving over the years. She opened up on a 2019 episode of The Talk about her struggles to have a child and the emotional toll it took on her for years.

According to Deadline, Eve had been commuting between Queens‘ Atlanta set and her family home in the U.K. for filming. Both production and her castmates have been supportive throughout her pregnancy, even making adjustments to the filming schedule to allow her to knock out her scenes earlier so she could return home to her family and prepare for her new addition.

Her character’s storyline has also reportedly been wrapped in a manner that allows her to either return should the show get renewed, or step back for a longer period should she elect to remain home with her new child.

The rapper stars alongside Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velasquez in the primetime drama following a ’90s girl group reconnecting their friendships and reclaiming their fame in the modern era.