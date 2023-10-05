Usher’s Las Vegas residency has undeniably achieved remarkable success, evident by the fact that he has extended the number of shows not once, but twice. Yet, his extensive list of accomplishments is equally as long and impressive as his discography, which dates all the way back to 1994.

The “don’t leave your girl around me” crooner’s most recent headlines includes getting cozy with Keke Palmer at one of his shows, which ultimately ended in the two collaborating on a song together. The singer always has a few tricks up his sleeve, which makes his dual announcement as the 2024 Super Bowl performer and his forthcoming album come as no surprise.

His upcoming show on the national stage that is the Super Bowl in February begs the question of what to expect from his performance? Just how deep in his bag will he get? Regardless of the outcome, we’re all in for a treat. Nevertheless, our ESSENCE staff members have some thoughts on which songs they’d like to witness the Confessions singer perform. Keep scrolling to see some of our best suggestions.

1. “Bad Girl”

“It’s the official “It Girl” anthem. As soon as the beat drops, you know it’s time to get in your mood!” —Antoinette Manigoult, Senior Social Media Manager

2. “OMG”

“I don’t care what Twitter says; this song deserves to be on the setlist. It was an EDM classic.” —Kenyatta Victoria, Girls United Lead Writer

Article continues after video.

3. “Yeah!”

“Usher, Luda & Lil John brought it and would LOVE to see Usher bring them out for a Super Bowl performance.” —Nicole Haynes, Senior Director of Sales Partnerships

4. “Caught Up” and “Red Light”

“So work with me here, it’s the 20th anniversary of Confessions the month after Super Bowl. Honestly, my boy can set the stage with a good LIVE rendition of “Caught Up” and end us with “Red Light.” My 15 year old heart would melt!” —Sapphira Martin, Sales Planner

5. “Love In This Club Pt. ll”

“I know it’s far fetch, but this is literal R&B gold, and Beyoncé coming out would be an added bonus.” —Kenyatta Victoria, GU Lead Writer

6. “New Flame”

“[It] is an absolute MUST. It would be great to see Usher & C Breezy’s combined artistry & brotherhood in full effect on that stage. (inserts body roll)” —Calune Eustache, Experiential Director

Article continues after video.

7. “Superstar” and “Hey Daddy”

“I would love to hear him flex his vocal capabilities with “Superstar,” and it will be a great way to honor the anniversary of Confessions. “Hey Daddy” because I want to hear him sing ‘I really want to get your attention’ to a crowd of screaming fans.” —Niyah Brooks, Senior Communications Manager, ESSENCE Festival of Culture

8. “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”

“‘DJ Got Us Falling In Love’ because it’s giving club vibes and fist pumps and like – everyone loves Usher concerts football games.” —Vice President of Finance, Josie Whitman

9. “U Don’t Have To Call”

“This is my jizzam and the perfect hype song for Super Bowl!” —Nicole Haynes, Senior Director of Sales Partnerships



Article continues after video.

10. “Superstar” and “Love In This Club Pt. II”

“[These] for me because they’re my faves #dasit.” —Dana Storm, Senior Director, Brand Partnerships

11. “Seduction” and “There Goes My Baby”

“Probably slightly inappropriate for a national stage like the Super Bowl, but ‘Seduction’ is a real favorite deep cut. I’d love to hear it live. ‘There Goes My Baby’ just because it’s a classic.” —Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor