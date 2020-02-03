ESSENCE House – Hollywood: Come Learn The Business From These Hollywood Film & Television Industry Gurus
The first-ever ESSENCE House: Hollywood is just around the corner!

Ready to take your career in the film or television industry to the next level? Click here for your free ticket to join us at ESSENCE House: Hollywood!

As we gear up to bring you this intimate experience designed specifically to help you take your film or television career to new heights, we’ve got a look at some of the industry pros who will be on hand for insightful conversations about what it really takes to make it to the top.

Jason GeorgeActor/SAG-AFTRA Chair

Whether you’re looking to find success from in front of, or behind the camera, this one-stop shop for both rising and aspiring future Hollywood game changers is just for you.

Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Keep scrolling to check out our growing list of actors, directors, producers, makeup artists, network executives hairstylists and more on the lineup and then be sure to grab your free tickets to join us for ESSENCE House: Hollywood on February 7.

See you there!

01
Tilane Jones
President, ARRAY Productions
02
Tina Perry
President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
03
Andrea Nelson Meigs
Senior Talent & Literary Agent
04
Cassandra Butcher
Chief Marketing Officer, BRON Studios
05
Euzhan Palcy
Director, Writer, Producer
06
Ashaunta Sheriff
Celebrity Makeup Artist & Educator
07
Chaka Zulu
Head of Artist & Talent Relations, Spotify
08
Alana Mayo
Head of Production & Development, Outlier Society
09
Vanessa Morrison
President, Fox Family
10
Jason George
Actor, SAG-AFTRA Chair
11
Michelle Ebanks
CEO, ESSENCE Communications
12
Felicia Leatherwood
Celebrity Natural Hairstylist
13
Richelieu Dennis
Founder & Chair, ESSENCE Ventures
14
Kim Kimble
Celebrity Hairstylist
15
Effie Brown
Award-winning film, television and digital producer
16
Nina Shaw
Entertainment Attorney
17
MoAna Luu
Chief Content & Creative Officer, ESSENCE Communications
18
Sidra Smith
Executive Producer, ESSENCE Studios
19
Nina Yang Bongiovi
Film Producer
20
Kathryn Bostic
Award-winning Composer & Artist
21
Pearlena Igbokwe
President, Universal Television
22
Cori Murray
Entertainment Director, ESSENCE Communications
23
Lindsey Lanier
Vice President, A&R at Motown
24
Yesha Callahan
News & Politics Editorial Director, ESSENCE Communications
25
Gina Yashere
Comedian & Producer
