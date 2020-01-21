Calling All Rising Or Aspiring Film & Television Creatives! ESSENCE House: Hollywood Is On The Way

Are you a rising or aspiring creative looking to level up and take your film or television career to new heights? The first-ever ESSENCE House: Hollywood is the ticket for you!

The film and television industry is bubbling with a diverse mix of brilliant Black creatives who are taking Hollywood by storm. With a new decade underway, ESSENCE is excited to bring these familiar faces under one roof to connect with other established and rising new industry to help inspire the next wave of game changers.

An extension of our annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon, ESSENCE House: Hollywood will touch down on February 7, 2020 from 10AM – 5PM at Neuehouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. This unique experience will bring you face-to-face with entertainment industry veterans and present-day Hollywood trailblazers who are ready to share their success stories with others who are working hard to make their mark in the industry. Get a crash course in entertainment with esteemed Hollywood producers, directors, actors, and BTS professionals, network with other like-minded creatives with similar goals and more.

For more information on how you can join us for this free event, visit the official ESSENCE House: Hollywood website HERE.

