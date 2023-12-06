ESPN Announces New ‘30 For 30’ Film, ‘The Minister Of Defense’

Today, ESPN announced the debut of the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, THE MINISTER OF DEFENSE on December 13. Directed by Ken Rodgers and Courtland Bragg the film examines the complex and sometimes controversial life of Reggie White, one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Told in part through never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview filmed two months before his death, the film chronicles both White’s incredible dominance as one of the best defensive players ever and his spiritual journey as an ordained evangelical minister who questioned his blind faith toward the end of his life.

“This is a rich, multilayered film about one of the greatest defensive players in the history of football,” said Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer for ESPN Films and 30 for 30. “From his dominance on the field, to his family life and complicated personal journey, the film shows a different side of Reggie than we’ve ever seen.”

“He was a preacher, a husband, a father, and a complex human being, and capturing all these elements is what makes our film special,” she continued. “We can all relate to the search for deeper meaning in our lives, and it’s important that we tell stories like these that transcend the game itself.”

Along with interviews with teammates from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the film features Reggie’s son Jeremy who embarks on a journey to understand his father’s life, which ended tragically short at the age of 43. THE MINISTER OF DEFENSE is a portrait of a man who constantly strived to “do right” but found that sometimes there is no easy answer as to what “right” means.

“We’re grateful to ESPN for supporting the story of a Hall of Fame player who underwent a radical reexamination of his faith in the final years of his life,” said Bragg and Rodgers. “Although he’s been gone for two decades, Reggie White’s life is a parable for 2023 America, exploring how our strongly held beliefs must be continually challenged in order to grow. This is a side of Reggie very few people got to see, until now.”

THE MINISTER OF DEFENSE will air premiere December 13 at 9 p.m ET. The documentary will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.

Take a look at the trailer below.