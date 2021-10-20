Erykah Badu Launches New Sonos Station, BADUBOTRON Radio

Erykah Badu is sharing her impeccable music taste and her intoxicating signature scent with fans in a new exciting way.

Starting today, Badu and Sonos Radio have teamed up to celebrate her latest live music tour through the launch of a new station on Sonos Radio, hosted and specially hand-curated by the queen of neo-soul herself, BADUBOTRON Radio promises to take listeners off-planet and into Badu’s signature sonic stratosphere; a space where music genres are stars and the galaxy is filled with psychedelic funk, retro soul, classic rock, spiritual jazz, and experimental hip hop.



But sound isn’t the only sense the award-winning singer is tackling with her latest venture. She’s also coming for fans’ noses with the release of a special edition of her famous Badu Pussy Premium Incense, which famously sold out on her online store, Badu World Market, in just minutes.

Loading the player...

The self-proclaimed unicorn mutant is excited to get her hosting and curation duties underway, as she stated on a social media post.

“Streaming Now! Bout to separate the good stuff from the junk!” she told fans via Instagram.

Listeners all over the globe can tune in to BADUBOTRON Radio on Sonos Radio’s free tier starting today. Fans can download the Sonos app from their chosen provider. And of course, those looking for a full on sensory Badu experience can try to snag a special edition Live from BADUBOTRON “Badu Pussy” premium incense on Badu World Market.