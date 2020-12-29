Entertainment We Fell In Love With All Over Again In 2020

If there’s anything that Black folks will do — we will find joy in celebrating Black culture, Black icons, and Black nostalgia. And if there’s no bigger takeaway from 2020 (besides a global pandemic), then that is exactly how we should remember this year. Because we did that, in the best way possible.

From Verzuz battles with musical icons ranging from Brandy and Monica to Babyface and Teddy Riley, to reliving some of our favorite Jordan moments from the 90s to binging shows with “Strong Black Leads,” 2020 gave us all of the entertainment content we needed and then some. But the biggest winner of them all? The internet — because through all of these moments, Black Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and ClubHouse remain undefeated.

So as we reminisce on the year that has past, here are some of our favorite entertainment moments we fell in love with all over again in 2020.