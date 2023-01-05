2023 Entertainment Preview: 14 Black TV Shows To Watch This Year

Courtesy of Peacock

Now that the new year is in full swing, TV networks and DSPs are rolling out new content for public consumption. 2023 brings not only the return of some of television’s favorite programs, but also the debut of new shows that have the potential to become tomorrow’s classics.

In February last year’s breakout hit Bel-Air will return to Peacock. The cliff-hanging season finale left many stones unturned, and had Will unquestioning the love and loyalty of his family. This reimagined version of NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air focused on powerful themes such as classism, racism, drug abuse and more, and grew into one of the best shows of 2022. Later next month, the sixth and final season of Snowfall debuts on FX. For five years, we’ve seen the rise of Franklin Saint’s (Damson Idris) empire, but now as his family splits apart, his future seems more uncertain than it’s ever been.

Marvel has a heavy presence in the digital space in 2023. Alongside their many successful films, we will also see Black shows like Ironheart, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion and more, all hitting Disney + before the end of the year. The animated Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on February 10, and features Lunella, Marvel’s first African American teenage girl SuperHero.

From Harlem to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, here are the shows you definitely can’t miss this year.