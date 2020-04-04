En Vogue Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album ‘Born To Sing’

Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images

It’s been 30 years since influential R&B group En Vogue made their debut with Born To Sing and the ladies are celebrating the milestone with a re-release of their debut album and a few new mixes.

The Grammy-nominated group is considered one of the best female R&B groups in music. En Vogue’s platinum debut album includes hits like “Hold On,” “Don’t Go,” and “You Don’t Have to Worry.”

Terry Ellis, a founding member of the group, told ESSENCE that the group never imagined that they’d make such an impact.

“It was something that we dreamed and hoped to,” she said, “but [never dreamed of]. It’s been really amazing and surreal. We’re just very grateful and honored to still be doing what we love to do.”

En Vogue currently consists of Ellis, Cindy Herron, also an original member of the group, and Rhona Bennett, who joined in 2012.

On Friday, the group re-released Born To Sing with remixed versions of “Lies,” “You Don’t Have To Worry,” and “Hold On.”