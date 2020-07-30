Everyone figured the Emmys would be a virtual experience this year. Duh.

Host Jimmy Kimmel and the executive producers (including Reggie Hudlin) informed nominees that they could participate from home—or wherever—for their portion of the program on September 20, USA Today reports.

“This year, it’s still going to be the TV industry’s biggest night out…but we’ll come to you!” a letter from the Television Academy read. “We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice.”

As cases of COVID-19 rise in cities, including Los Angeles where the awards are typically held, it makes sense for the 72nd Emmy Awards to skip the Microsoft Theatre.

Since there’s no red-carpet twirling, formal attire isn’t required, which means we could see some fancy jammies for folks in different time zones. “If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that,” the letter continued, “but equally if you’re in the U.K. and it’s [morning], perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed.”

The team was careful not to divulge any spoilers, but promised that given current events, the night would be about “warmth and humanity” and celebrating the power of TV.

Celebrities can expect cutting-edge technology to produce their unique “‘on-screen’ moments,” the Academy added.

Thirty-five of the 100-plus acting nominees are Black, including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeremy Pope, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington and Regina King.

BET was first out of the awards gate with their impressive virtual BET Awards celebration, so we’ll have to wait until the fall to see if the Emmys stacks up.