E! Entertainment is set to take reality television to the next level with its newest and most controversial competition series, House of Villains. Premiering on Thursday, October 12, the show will be the ultimate showdown featuring ten iconic and infamous reality television villains who will stop at nothing to win the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” and a $200,000 cash prize.

Hosted by Joel McHale, House of Villains is the reality show’s reality show, bringing together a rogues’ gallery of reality TV’s most notorious characters, hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises—Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop Miami, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, known for her appearances on MTV’s Flavor of Love and I Love New York, Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club, and more. These villains will find themselves face-to-face with their match as they navigate a treacherous path of challenges designed to test their physical, mental, and emotional strength.

Each week, the contestants will be thrown into a battle-royale challenge, a crucible that will push them to their limits. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the winner of each challenge is granted immunity from elimination, while one villain is sent home at the end of each week. In the cutthroat world of reality TV, alliances will be forged, trust will be shattered, and villains will scheme their way to the top.

The show is calling back to the early aughts of reality television, almost as if the show was birthed in the early 2000s, with some of its biggest stars of the decade, plus a few unexpected stars, like Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms) and Carole Baskin (Tiger King). The house will bring together these unlikely characters under one roof for a race to the top, almost as if the show was the child of past reality competition series such as Big Brother and The Apprentice.

With a cast of iconic reality show villains, the craziest challenges, and the promise of backstabbing, alliances, and manipulation, this competition series will redefine the genre and become the guilty pleasure for reality show lovers nationwide.

Tune in on October 12th to witness the battle of the century unfold on E! and its sister networks, Bravo, SYFY, and USA.